Bihar: One More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Total Reaches 62

Patna, April 11: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 62, said the State's Health Department on Saturday.

One person has died due to the disease while 18 others have been cured so far, said the Health Department in a statement. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 7,447 while 642 people have recovered so far. Coronavirus Scare in Bihar: Girl From Chapra, Who Returned From China, Admitted to ICU After Symptoms of the Virus.

In the last 24 hours 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths have been reported. Total 239 deaths have been reported so far.

