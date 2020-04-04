One More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, Total Count 31

Patna/Gaya, Apr 4 (PTI) A 37-year-old man from Gaya district, whose wife had recently tested positive for COVID- 19, was also found to have contracted the disease, taking the total number of cases in Bihar to 31, officials said on Saturday.

The test reports of the man, who along with his wife was placed under quarantine at a hospital in the central Bihar town, arrived on Friday night, according to Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh.

Samples of other members of the man's family were also sent for examination, and results of these turned out to be negative.

Of the 31 cases reported from the state so far, one person has died and three have recovered.

State Epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said so far, samples of 2,291 people have been sent for examination. Of them, 2,257 have tested negative, Mishra said.

A 38-year-old resident of Munger district, who returned from Qatar a month ago, died at AIIMS, Patna, on March 21, where he was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment.

Test reports, confirming that he was COVID-19 positive, arrived a day after his demise.

Munger has accounted for seven COVID-19 cases so far, including the deceased, followed by six in Siwan, five each in Patna and Gaya, three in Gopalganj, two in Nalanda and one each in Lakhisarai, Saran and Begusarai.

