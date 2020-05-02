OPDs in Govt Hospitals to Be Opened Soon: Haryana Health Minister

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said services in Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in government hospitals will resume soon.

The OPDs were closed after the coronavirus lockdown was announced on March 25.

"I have issued orders that OPDs will be opened in all government hospitals," he said, adding that all guidelines of the Centre and the state government will be followed.

Haryana has so far reported 376 coronavirus cases that includes 24 foreigners. The virus has claimed five lives in the state.

The state government has maintained that the situation in Haryana is comparatively better than many other states including in terms of recovery rate, doubling of cases and fatality rate.

