Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday penned a heartfelt post for the Indian armed forces lauding their bravery amid heightened military conflict between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. In her Instagram post, the 32-year-old actor said the past few nights felt different as everyone was anxious about what was happening at the border. ‘We Are Here Only Because of U’: Varun Dhawan Pays an Emotional Tribute to the Martyrs of Operation Sindoor.

She also shed light on the emotional toll such moments take on the families of soldiers. "There's a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath. And over the past few days we've felt that stillness. That quiet anxiety. That pulse of tension that hums beneath every conversation, behind every news notification, around every dinner table," Alia wrote.

Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional Talking About Sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces

"We have felt the weight of knowing that somewhere, out there in the mountains, our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger. While most of us are tucked into our homes, there are men and women standing in the dark, guarding our sleep with theirs. With their lives. And that reality... it does something to you," she added. Behind every soldier is a mother who hasn't slept either, Alia further said while paying a tribute to "mothers who raised heroes".

Alia Bhatt Thanks the National Heroes and Their Families

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

"A mother who knows her child is facing a night not of lullabies, but of uncertainty. Of tension. Of silence that can shatter in an instant. On Sunday, we celebrated Mother's Day. And while flowers were being handed out and hugs were exchanged..." she added. Alia also mourned the loss of lives during the recent conflict between the two countries. "... soldiers who will never come home, whose names are now etched in the soul of this country. May their families find strength in the nation's gratitude. So tonight, and every night forward, we hope for less silence born of tension, and more silence born of peace.

"And send love to every parent out there holding prayers, holding back tears. Because your strength moves this nation more than you'll ever know. We stand together. For our protectors. For India. Jai Hind," she said. Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Alia Bhatt Mourns Killing of Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, Says ‘Heartbreaking News, Innocent Lives Lost’.

After four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on May 10 to halt military actions.