Tokyo [Japan], May 22 (ANI): BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who is a member of an all-party delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, said that the delegation will hold a series of meetings with different officials from the Japanese government and expressed confidence that the meetings will be very "fruitful." Sraangi and the delegation arrived in Toky on Thursday and were briefed at the Indian Embassy by Ambassador Sibi George.

Speaking to ANI, Sarangi said that the delegation came to the Embassy of India in Japan and had a "good discussion" with India's Ambassador Sibi George and his team, as they wanted to understand Japan's viewpoint regarding the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

On the delegation's visit to Japan, she said, "You are aware of the fact that one of the delegation has come to Japan, nine of us are here. and we have just started our visit in Japan and the first thing that we did was we came to the Embassy of India and we had a very good dialogue discussion with the ambassador and his team. We wanted to understand many things about Japan and about their viewpoint about the Pahalgam attack that occurred in Pahalgam in Srinagar on April 22nd."

"So, I think he made a presentation, the ambassador and we all actually understood different aspects of this entire country's demeanor, texture, nature towards India and towards the Pahalgam massacre. So that was it. So after learning, after understanding, we are on the move and we will be going to different offices. We will be meeting the foreign minister. It's likely that we'll be meeting him or his deputy and then there is a series of meetings with different officials from the government and I'm sure it's going to be very fruitful. I'm very optimistic and confident," she added.

A delegation of Members of Parliament led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha held a meeting with India's ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, at the Embassy of India in Tokyo. Sibi George briefed the MPs during the meeting.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was briefed by Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge on Japan- specific approach to engagements, setting the context for a strong messaging of India's fight against terrorism."

https://x.com/IndianEmbTokyo/status/1925377313598017815

The delegation is on a five-nation visit for Operation Sindoor global outreach. The delegation, led by Jha, includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

Prior to his departure, Sanjay Jha said the purpose of the visit is to tell the whole world the truth about Pakistan's policy of patronising terrorism and the action taken by India in response under Operation Sindoor.

"The biggest issue is that terrorism is Pakistan's state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal Pakistan's face to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state," Jha told ANI.

"We want to tell this matter to the whole world, and the other thing is about the nuclear bluff. We want to convey that we will not tolerate the terrorist activities perpetrated by Pakistan. We want to convey the message that enough is enough now," he added.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

