Chandigarh, November 23: Haryana Police's massive state-wide Operation Trackdown, launched on 5 November, has delivered a decisive blow to criminal networks across the state, an official release said. The special drive initiated to strengthen law-and-order enforcement has achieved significant results up to 21 November, prompting authorities to extend it by another week. So far, the police have arrested 1,439 notorious, wanted, and serious offenders, along with 3,127 other accused, bringing the total to 4,566. ‘Thieves Are More Cooperative’: Woman Slams Haryana Police After They Fail To Find Phone, Thief Calls and Returns It for Money.

On 21 November alone, police apprehended 47 notorious criminals, including several most-wanted offenders. Additionally, 293 other accused were arrested on the same day, showcasing the swift pace of the crackdown. Police also opened 17 new history sheets to maintain tighter surveillance on habitual offenders. In a major development, the Crime Branch, Sector-10, arrested two notorious criminals--Sumit and Sanjeev alias Sanju--who were involved in a gold chain snatching case reported on 17 November in Sector-45, Gurugram. SC Orders Haryana Police to Release Lawyer Arrested over Links to Crime Committed by Clients.

Sanju faces 11 criminal cases, while Sumit has 10 cases, including attempted murder, robbery, snatching, and Arms Act violations. Police believe their arrest will significantly curb snatching incidents in the region. Another breakthrough came with the arrest of Manish alias Goga (28), a notorious criminal with 20 severe cases against him. Wanted for firing at a youth near Sector-21 and issuing death threats, Goga was arrested by the Crime Branch Sector-17 near the Dwarka Expressway. His criminal record includes murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping, and gang activity. With 5,251 arrests so far under Operation Trackdown, Haryana Police assert that their aggressive, strategic action will make the state significantly safer in the coming days.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)