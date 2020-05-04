Over 21,000 Migrants Travelled Outside Guj in 3 Days: Official

Ahmedabad, May 4 (PTI) A total of 21,500 migrant workers and their family members stranded in Gujarat for over 40 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown were sent back to their native states, including UP and Bihar, through 18 trains in the last three days, a senior official said on Monday.

The 18 trains, each carrying about 1200 migrants, left for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand from different stations in Gujarat on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, said Ashwani Kumar, secretary in the office of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Of the total 18 trains, seven trains made their journey to Odisha, six to Uttar Pradesh, four to Bihar and one to Jharkhand, he said.

"These 18 trains carrying 21,500 migrants left for other states during the last three days from Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Nadiad and Palanpur stations," Kumar said in a video message.

He said respective district collectors in Gujarat are coordinating with Railways authorities and bringing migrants to railway stations in buses from different places.

"In addition, hundreds of migrants from adjoining states have also left Gujarat in private buses and other vehicles after getting permission from authorities," Kumar informed.

After addressing the issue of inter-state travel of migrants, the state government is now focussing on allowing intra-state travel of thousands of migrants from Saurashtra region working in Surat in diamond polishing units.

"Diamond workers in Surat mainly hail from Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad districts of Saurashtra region. Since they too want to go back to their native places, Surat district collector is coordinating with his counterparts in these districts to work out a plan. A formal announcement will be made soon by the government," said Kumar.

He said those people who will be allowed to travel to their native places will be barred from coming back to Surat for one month.

"We need to make sure that coronavirus does not spread in those districts. Thus, we will not allow anyone having symptoms to travel. Upon reaching there, each (worker and others) will be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. They will not be allowed to come back for at least one month," Kumar added.

