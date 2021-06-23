Filmmaker Umesh Bist is taking his association with Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment a step further as the director has signed a three-film deal with the two production houses. Bist had recently helmed Netflix's critically-acclaimed movie Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra. The movie was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Telefilms, said the team is excited to reunite with Bist after the success of "Pagglait". Shilpa Shetty Recalls How Shah Rukh Khan Taught Her the Trick To Deal With Lip-Syncing During Songs, While Shooting ‘Baazigar’ in 1993.

"Furthermore, the film established an equity between Balaji and Sikhya and we're thrilled to come together to tell stories that are both emotional and entertaining, stories that find their way to the hearts of the audience," Kapoor Sheikh said in a statement. Monga lauded Bist for his "vision for stories" and said she is looking forward to collaborate with the "Pagglait" team again. "We went through so many amazing experiences together that it feels quite natural to continue this partnership," Monga said.

The team is ready with the first film and the announcement of the project is on the cards Bist, whose directorial credits also include 2014's "O Teri", said he is touched by the trust the producers have put in him. "It all started when I first met Guneet in 2018 and there's no looking back since then. As a filmmaker, all you want is a collaborative ecosystem where the team puts all their might in doing the best for the movie and I am glad I found this in Sikhya and Balaji. "The trust they put in a director is rare. As partners, they add on to each other's strength points, I am excited to take this journey forward with them," he added.

