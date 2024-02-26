New Delhi, February 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas and said he was a beacon of Indian music whose melodies transcended generations. "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose ghazals spoke directly to the soul," Modi said in a post on X.

"He was a beacon of Indian music whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Best known for "Chitthi Ayee Hai" and "Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein", Udhas died in Mumbai on Monday following prolonged illness, his daughter Nayab said. He was 72. Udhas -- who also made a mark as a playback singer in several Hindi films, including "Naam", "Saajan" and "Mohra" -- died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital, a family source said.