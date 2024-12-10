Mumbai, December 10: An unidentified person on Tuesday damaged a replica of the Constitution held by the statue of B R Ambedkar outside Parbhani railway station in Maharashtra, triggering arson and stone-pelting, police said. A crowd of around 200 people gathered near the statue after the word spread about the damage caused to the replica of the Constitution and slogans were raised, a senior police official said. Parbhani Riot: Violence Breaks Out in Maharashtra Town After Man Tears Constitution Replica Placed in Front of BR Ambedkar Statue, Videos of Vandalism Surface.

Stones were hurled and incidents of arson were also reported from the area, he said. Meanwhile, protesters suddenly rushed towards the railway station around 6 pm. Some demonstrators pulled down the locomotive pilot of the Nandigram Express train and roughed him up, the official said. They blocked the railway tracks for over 30 minutes before being evicted by Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police personnel. Maharashtra Honour Killing: Father Strangles Daughter for Eloping With Lover from Different Community, Family Members Quietly Carry Out Last Rites in Parbhani, Accused Held.

Tension in Parbhani After Constitution Replica Damaged

Parbhani, Maharashtra: Rioters clashed with the police, leading to intense confrontations on the streets. Riot control police and SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) were deployed to control the situation. Several incidents of arson and vandalism were reported, with vehicles being… pic.twitter.com/JUbHwNnTLh — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

Parbhani, Maharashtra: The public pelted stones at a police van, forcing the police personnel to flee with the van to save their lives pic.twitter.com/Le7BV61zuz — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

Parbhani, Maharashtra: A person named Sopan Dattarao Pawar tore the replica of the Constitution book placed in front of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, leading to a shutdown being called in the city today pic.twitter.com/oVgpsVRlzW — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

The train finally left the Parbhani station around 6:52 PM. Protesters demanded strict action against the person responsible for damaging the replica of the Constitution and sought protection for all statues of national leaders. The situation is peaceful now, the official added. Followers of B R Ambedkar have called for a bandh.

