Parents of Pak Students Stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan Hold Protest in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 20 (ANI): Family members of the Pakistani students, who are stuck in locked down Chinese city of Wuhan, held a protest in Islamabad on Wednesday, demanding their children be evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city.The families expressed their growing frustration over Pakistan's refusal to evacuate hundreds of its citizens residing in Hubei -- the epicentre of the outbreak which alone has reported more than 60,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.Several countries, including India, have evacuated a majority of its citizens from Wuhan in special operations carried out by the governments.In several video messages which had gone viral earlier this month, these Pakistani students were seen appealing for help and evacuation and slamming the Pakistan government over its refusal to save the lot.Around 30,000 Pakistanis, including a large number of students, are based in China. Hundreds of them reside in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that began late last year. (ANI)

