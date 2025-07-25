New Delhi, July 25: On the fifth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, Lok Sabha on Friday is set to discuss key legislations, including The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill and The Merchant Shipping Bill 2024. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for its passage along with amendments.

"That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the list of business notice issued by Lok Sabha read. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protest Over Bihar SIR, Speaker Om Birla’s Appeals Go Unheeded.

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, for its passage in the Lower House. The Bill aims to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India's obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration. Parliament Monsoon Session News | India Adds 16,630 Sq Km Forest Cover in a Decade: Govt Tells Rajya Sabha.

The Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Public Accounts Committee will also table their reports on action taken by the government on the recommendations made by these panels on the various subjects, including "India 's Engagement with G20 Countries". The Parliament has witnessed frequent adjournments for the last four days since it began on July 21. Yesterday, the proceedings in both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the opposition. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will again reconvene at 11:00 AM today. The Parliament session will continue till August 21.

