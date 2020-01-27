Party High Command Will Decide KPCC Chief: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said that party high command will take a decision as far as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidentship is concerned."The party high command will take a decision as far as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee presidency is concerned. We do not have two groups in our party. We are one. It is just media speculation that there are two groups in the Congress. If you have evidence, give it to me," Siddaramaiah told reporters.Earlier today, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister K Rahman Khan said leaders like DK Shivakumar should lead the party at the state level."Our leadership at the national level should take a decision as soon as possible so far as KPCC presidential post is concerned. Delay is creating more confusion in the party and among the people. It is important for the Congress to give responsibility to a person who can fight for the party in Karnataka," K Rahman Khan had told ANI."DK Shivakumar is a controversial man, but he fights for the party. He is dedicated. He can handle pressure and is capable of leadership," he added. (ANI)

