Paswan Says 5.88 Lakh Tonnes Pulses to Be Distributed to 20 Cr Families for Free Under Food Law

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said the Centre has allocated 5.88 lakh tonnes of pulses for free distribution to 20 crore families covered under the food law as part of efforts to provide relief to poor people.

For a period of three months, Paswan said one kg pulses will be provided per family every month under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

Till April 28, Nafed has dispatched 1.14 lakh tonnes, of which 83,167 tonnes have already been lifted by states, the minister said in a tweet.

Since the imposition of lockdown, Paswan said state-owned FCI has transported 61.46 lakh tonnes of foodgrains to consuming states via 2,195 rail rakes.

Of this, he said 56.9 lakh tonnes have already been supplied to states for distribution through ration shops.

Besides free pulses, the Centre is providing free of cost 5 kg of foodgrains per month to 80 crore people for a period of three months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. This is over and above 5 kg regular quota supplied to them per month under the food law at Rs 2-3 per kg.

That apart, Paswan tweeted that grains are being sold to bulk buyers under the Open Market Sale Scheme and also to NGOs and religious organisations engaged in relief activities for migrant labour and other needy people.

