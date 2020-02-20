Pawar Demands Trust for Mosque in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya similar to the trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple.Speaking at an event here, Pawar said: "You can form a trust for a temple then why can't you set up a trust for the mosque. The country belongs to everyone".A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla.It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site.The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case. (ANI)

