People Arrive at Delhi's Ghazipur Market to Buy Essentials Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): People arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur here on Friday to make purchases amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Buyers and vendors present in the market were seen wearing masks.People in huge numbers were seen forming a long queue while entering the market.With the implementation of relaxed guidelines under the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, buyers are back at the market.Last week, sanitisation was carried out at the market after a few positive cases of COVID-19 were reported.The Centre has extended the lockdown till May 31. (ANI)

