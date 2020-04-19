Pepper Trade Resumes in Kochi Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): Pepper trade in Kochi has been resumed this week amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, after seven tonnes of its stock arrived from the Idukki district on April 16.Earlier, the trade was on hold due to the nationwide lockdown and transportation or trading weren't taking place. The trade resumed after the intervention of the Kerala government amid the lockdown.''We expect more pepper to arrive from Wayanad and Idukki districts. It will happen when the lockdown is relaxed. The pepper dealers from Idukki and Wayanad districts had approached the authorities for permission to open their shops," said Kishore Shamji, owner of Kishore Spices at Mattancherry, Kochi."Earlier, we sought immediate intervention of the Kerala government to ease the scenario when the Tamil Nadu border denied the entry of vehicles. These restrictions had affected the availability of trucks for outward consignment movement from the terminal market,'' Shamji added.Pepper farmers too have welcomed the resumption of trade. ''Agriculture is the only source of income for my family. I tried to sell 15 kgs of pepper after the lockdown was announced, but nobody came to buy this. Now, I'm very glad to hear that pepper trade has resumed. I hope life will get back to normal,'' said CJ Varghese, a pepper farmer in Mattancherry, Kochi.Currently, ungarbled pepper has a rate of Rs. 300 per kilogram. Malabar Garbled-1 variety is for Rs. 320 and new pepper is for Rs 290. (ANI)

