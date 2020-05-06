Pilot Holds Meeting with Committee over Migrants Issue

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot held a video conference on Wednesday with a state-level committee set up to assist and coordinate the movement of migrant workers.

"Migrant workers are stranded away from their homes due to the lockdown in different states. They are facing a lot of problems due to the shutdown of employment," Pilot said.

The deputy chief minister said the committee had been formed to assist and coordinate the movement of migrant workers on the call of the party president Sonia Gandhi.

Pilot said the party workers had to play important role in taking the workers to their homes. During the video conference, the members of the committee gave their suggestions on the issues of migrants.

Pilot informed that control rooms had been set up by all the district Congress units for coordination. PTI

