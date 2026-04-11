Counter-drone lasers will now be able to be used along the southern border after the Federal Aviation Administration agreed with the Pentagon Friday that they are safe, so additional airspace closures aren't expected.

The FAA and Defense Department have signed an agreement outlining the safety precautions that will be employed when these lasers are used to protect travelers. Earlier this year, the FAA twice shut down parts of Texas airspace after anti-drone lasers were deployed. In early February, the El Paso airport had to close for several hours, leaving many travelers stranded.

A demonstration of the lasers conducted last month at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico convinced the FAA that they can be used safely.

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“Following a thorough, data-informed Safety Risk Assessment, we determined that these systems do not present an increased risk to the flying public," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. "We will continue working with our interagency partners to ensure the National Airspace System remains safe while addressing emerging drone threats.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 02:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).