Pinterest's New 'Try On' Feature to Let You Virtually Apply Makeup!

Try On (Photo Credits: Twitter)

California, January 29: You can now try your favourite lipstick colour on Pinterest, albeit virtually. The app has introduced a new 'Try On' feature that lets you virtually see how a product would look on you.

In its initial phase, you can virtually try lipstick before shopping from retailers such as Estee Lauder, Sephora, bareMinerals, Neutrogena, NYX Professional Makeup, YSL Beaute, Lancome, and Urban Decay from L'Oreal, TechCrunch notes.

To access the feature, open the app's smart camera 'Lens' and while in search, click 'Try it' to explore the different lipstick shades. You can also access Try on by typing in search keywords like 'plum lipstick' or 'red lips'.

