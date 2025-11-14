A tragic incident occurred in Tamil Nadu as an Air Force training aircraft crashed near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district on Friday, November 14. Details regarding the cause of the crash and the condition of the pilot are yet to be confirmed. Local authorities and Air Force teams have rushed to the site to conduct rescue and investigation operations. Video from the site has surfaced on social media, showing the aftermath of the crash with authorities and locals on site. Further updates are expected as the probe into the incident continues. Air India Flight AI171 Crash: Supreme Court Issues Notice on Plea of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s 91-Year-Old Father for Judicial Probe.

Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: An Air Force training aircraft crashed near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/SPPRXri1mO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

