Pleased with India's Steps to Protect Healthcare Workers Combating COVID-19: Alice Wells

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], April 25 (ANI): Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Friday (local time) lauded the steps taken by the Indian government to guard its healthcare workers on the front lines combating COVID-19."Pleased to see India is taking additional steps to protect healthcare workers on the front lines combating COVID-19. These heroes are working tirelessly to protect their communities," Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), quoting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells, tweeted.On Wednesday, the Indian government had brought an ordinance to end the violence against health workers, making it a cognisable, non-bailable offence with the imprisonment of up to seven years for those found guilty."We have brought an ordinance under which any attack on health workers will be a cognizable, non-bailable offence. In the case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from six months to seven years. They can be penalised from Rs one lakh to Rs 5 lakh," India's Union Minister Prakash Javadekar briefed media after the meeting of the Cabinet.Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday that the ordinance will ensure the safety of healthcare workers and there can be no compromise on their safety."The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker, who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure the safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!" he wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)