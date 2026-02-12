Actor Rajpal Yadav’s legal representative, Bhaskar Upadhyay, has said that half the amount in the financial insolvency case of the actor has been paid off. The lawyer has said that they had sought adjournment of the hearing on Thursday because the bail they have filed is answerable to the other party. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and More Rally To Support Rajpal Yadav Following Tihar Jail Surrender in INR 9 Crore Case.

The manager said that he will meet Rajpal Yadav in jail and take instructions from him regarding the payment, and what he has to say about the payment. He said that the answers for the above questions are likely to emerge on Monday. He said, “The money that was invested from the investment purpose has not been denied to. Earlier also when there was talk of money, the company had refused to take money. Negotiations are underway on the 2012 agreement, in which three months have already been served. I can't say anything about who gave money to Rajpal Yadav, it is a family matter. I will personally go to the jail and tell him how it needs to be done. Out of the five crores so far, two and a half crores have been given, see what the court decides on Monday”.

For the unaware, actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the police after the Delhi High Court directed him to do so in connection with multiple cheque bounce cases. Rajpal Yadav, who had taken a loan to make his film Ata Pata Laapata in 2010, was unable to repay the loan. In 2018, a magisterial court sentenced the actor and his wife to a six-month jail term. In 2019, a sessions court upheld the verdict. When the actor and his wife approached the Delhi High Court in 2024 for relief, the court temporarily suspended the sentence, taking into consideration the fact that the actor and his wife were not habitual offenders. It allowed time for resettlement. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav Offers INR 11 Lakh Support to Rajpal Yadav’s Family Amid Cheque Bounce Case (View Post).

However, the actor was unable to repay the debt. A single-judge Bench of Swarana Kanta Sharma deprecated the actor’s conduct after noting his repeated failure to honour settlement commitments despite being granted several opportunities.

