PM Modi Says Fight Against COVID-19 Has to Be More Focused Now, Economic Activities Will Gain Momentum in Coming Days

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Noting that the fight against COVID-19 has to be more focused now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said economic activities have begun to pick up momentum in several parts of the country and the process will further gain steam in the coming days.In the fifth video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers on Monday, the Prime Minister said that the country has a reasonably clear indication of the geographical spread including the worst affected areas. "We must realize that the fight against COVID-19 has to be more focused now," he said.The Prime Minister said that the road ahead should be focused on reducing the spread of coronavirus and ensuring that precautions are taken. "Going forward, the road ahead should be focused on reducing the spread and ensuring that all precautions are taken by people including social distancing norms by observing 'Do Gaj Doori'. Follow-up is of paramount importance and we must do so to the hilt," he said.Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present in the meeting.The Prime Minister said, "we have to ensure that rural India remains free from this crisis".He said the Cabinet Secretary had on Sunday briefed the chief secretaries and health secretaries on the current situation and the steps being taken."Slowly but surely economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In the coming days, this process will further gather steam," he said.The extended lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, is scheduled to end on May 17.The previous meeting with chief ministers was held on April 27. Meetings with chief ministers were also held on March 20, April 2 and April 11. (ANI)

