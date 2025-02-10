Paris, February 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached France on Monday in the first leg of his two-nation visit. During his stay in Paris, the Prime Minister will co-chair AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs, where they will exchange views on a collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good.

The bilateral segment of PM Modi's visit to France from February 10 to 12 will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership with France President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Narendra Modi Tells Students Not To Take Exam Pressure, Says ‘One Should Not View Exams As Be-All and End-All in Life’ (Watch Video).

PM Modi will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery. From France, PM Modi will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. "I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

He said the visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of collaboration in President Trump's first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. "We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added. PM Modi had emplaned for France earlier in the day. PM Narendra Modi on France Visit From February 10; Will Co-Chair AI Action Summit With French President Emmanuel Macron, Address India-France CEOs Forum.

PM Modi Arrives in France

PM Modi reaches France. He will be on a 3 day visit to the country. Focus on AI Summit, inauguration of Marseille consulate. https://t.co/HqrFg5omOB pic.twitter.com/q3uH830s1J — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 10, 2025

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) arrives in Paris for his three-day visit to France. During his visit, the PM will co-chair an AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders. (Source: Third Party)… pic.twitter.com/7UU1Sxyktf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2025

"Further deepening India-France Strategic Partnership. PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Paris, France to co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President Emmanuel Macron of France. PM will also hold talks with President Macron and jointly undertake several bilateral engagements," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randip Jaiswal said in a post on X.

