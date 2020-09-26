United Nations, September 26: For the second time in a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into the outdated structures of the United Nations, turning the mirror on the global body and urging it to fix its internal crisis so that it could reflect the world as it exists today rather than as it was in the 1940s.

"For how long will India be kept out of the decision making structures of the United Nations?" Modi questioned the UN. "When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we were never a burden to the world", he said. PM Narendra Modi Addresses UNGA 2020, Calls For UN Reforms, Reiterates India's Pharmaceutical Strength, Condemns Terrorism; Highlights.

Modi promised the world that India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, would share its therapeutic solutions with the global community. "India is proud of the fact that it is one of the founding members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India," he said.

"The world of 1945 was significantly different from today's world. The global situation, sources, resources, problems, solutions. All were quite different. And as a result, the form and the composition of the United Nations was established with the aim of global welfare, but in accordance with the prevailing situation of those times."

"Today, we are in a completely different era. In the 21st century, the requirements and challenges of our present as well as our future are vastly different from those of the past." "Therefore, the international community today is faced with a very important question whether the character of the institution constituted in the prevailing circumstances of 1945 is relevant, even today, with the changing times," Modi said.

