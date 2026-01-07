New Delhi, January 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convey New Year greetings. The two also exchanged views on the regional situation. In a post on X, he said, "Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead. We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination."

This is the first direct conversation between the two leaders since the start of 2026. PM Modi, on December 11, received a phone call from Netanyahu, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their shared stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism. According to an official statement, PM Modi and Netanyahu expressed satisfaction with the steady advancement of bilateral cooperation and agreed to deepen collaboration across key areas for mutual benefit. Rosh Hashanah 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Benjamin Netanyahu, People of Israel On Jewish New Year.

PM Modi reiterated India's support for efforts aimed at achieving a lasting and just peace in the Middle East, including the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. Both leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and agreed to remain in close contact. Providing details of the discussion, PM Modi wrote on X, "Spoke with my friend Prime Minister Netanyahu. We reviewed progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and agreed to further strengthen our cooperation. Also reaffirmed our shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism. India supports all efforts aimed at achieving a just and durable peace in the region." PM Narendra Modi Talks With Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu; Reaffirms Zero-Tolerance on Terror.

PM Modi Conveys New Year Greetings to Netanyahu

Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead. We also exchanged views on the regional situation and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2026

The call came at a time when Netanyahu indicated that the second phase of the US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan could begin "very shortly". Hamas, however, claimed Israeli "violations" and urged mediators to press Israel to comply with the agreement. Netanyahu's office also said it is working with Indian authorities to arrange a new date for his postponed visit to India. The visit, initially planned for December, was deferred without a formal explanation, though his office stressed that bilateral ties remain strong and that he has "full confidence" in India's security under PM Modi's leadership.

