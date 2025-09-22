Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 22, extended wishes to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah. He wished that the new year brings peace, hope and good health to everyone's life. "Shana Tova! Warmest #RoshHashanah greetings to my friend Prime Minister @netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community worldwide. Wishing everyone a new year filled with peace, hope and good health.," PM Modi wrote. Iran-Israel Conflict: Benjamin Netanyahu Briefs PM Narendra Modi on ‘Evolving Situation’ After IDF’s Military Operation Against Tehran; PM Stresses Early Restoration of Peace and Stability.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Benjamin Netanyahu On Jewish New Year

Shana Tova! Warmest #RoshHashanah greetings to my friend Prime Minister @netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community worldwide. Wishing everyone a new year filled with peace, hope and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025

