Police Are Complicit, Call Army to Restore Peace in Delhi: Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday asked the government to call in the Army to restore peace in Delhi where at least 25 persons have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that has raged unabated over the last three days in parts of national capital."It is very clear the police are complicit otherwise the riots could not have happened the way it is happening. Police are just bystanders. To way to bring peace in the national capital and to protect lives is to call in the Army," Yechury told ANI.Referring to the comments given by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Yechury said, "The reason is very clear. There has been a provocation for such violence and there have been preparations for such violence. During the campaigning of the Delhi election, calls have been given by the Union ministers asking people to shoot down the protesters."The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leaders and supporters staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Delhi violence.CPI leader Annie Raja slammed the Union Home Ministry for not protecting the rights of people."What is happening in Delhi is unacceptable. It should have been stopped if the Home Ministry is sensitive enough to protect the rights of the people. They think people of Delhi are their enemies as they voted in favour of AAP," Raja told ANI."It is unfortunate that even in the presence of the police such riots are taking place," she added.At least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for three days in the northeast Delhi. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson.Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)