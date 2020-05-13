Police Officer Posted in Dwarka Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A senior police officer of Dwarka district tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said here.

This is the first case of a police officer testing positive for COVID-19 in Dwarka. He is an SHO-rank officer, they said.

Police said the officer was on leave for the past couple of days.

He is fine and currently under home quarantine, a senior police officer said.

Five to six personnel, who came in contact with the officer, have been sent to home quarantine, the police said.

