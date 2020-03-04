Prabhas Spotted Wearing Mask at Hyderabad Airport Amid Coronavirus Fears

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas was spotted wearing a mask at the Shamshabad International Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday.Over the wake of positive coronavirus case in the Hyderabad city, the actor was seen wearing a mask to guard himself against the virus.Prabhas who was dressed in comfortable grey track pants, a black t-shirt is travelling to Europe for the next schedule of his film. (ANI)

