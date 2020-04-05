President, VP Light Candles to Demonstrate India's Collective Solidarity Against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind along with the First Lady Savita Kovind on Sunday turned off the lights of their house and lighted candles in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country.The President expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve and resilience in the fight against COVID-19.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took part in the unique campaign and switched off lights of their homes and lit diyas and candles in a spirit. Naidu lauded the countrymen for their good response in lighting candles and lamps. He said the people have once again "reasserted the country's steely resolve to fight COVID-19 pandemic." The Vice President has also contributed 30 per cent of his salary towards combating COVID-19 every month till the situation becomes normal."I have decided to contribute 30 per cent from my salary towards combating COVID-19 every month till the situation becomes normal," he tweeted.Prime Minister Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far.In Chennai, people formed the map of India by lighting earthen lamps, while in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit earthen lamps to form an 'Om' at his residence.The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

