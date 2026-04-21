Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Congress party staged a protest in front of the Nellore District Collector's office against the alleged mining mafia in Andhra Pradesh.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan participated in the protest, where he alleged that corruption worth Rs 1,000 crore per year is taking place under the coalition government.

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He claimed that illegal mining activities are happening near Gudur (silica), Venkatagiri (quartz), and sand mining in the Satyavedu constituency.

He further claimed that around Rs 300 crore worth of corruption is happening every month.

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Mohan said that such large-scale corruption and illegal activities cannot take place without the knowledge of the Collector and the police.

He also alleged that favouritism is high in the coalition government and demanded that silica and quartz mines should be allocated to unemployed SCs and OBCs.

He said there are about 6 lakh government employees in the state and that the PRC has been pending for the last 8 years. He demanded that a committee be formed within 10 days to resolve the PRC issue.

He criticised that Amaravati is turning into "Chandravati."

He added that just like the Mannavaram BHEL factory, inaugurated by Manmohan Singh, became defunct over time, Amaravati too may face a similar fate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)