Prime Accused Arrested in Multi-core Fraud in J-K

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a prime accused in a multi-crore fraud case in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district, an official said on Thursday.

Saddam Hussain, a resident of Kalaban village of Mendhar, was arrested from the Bathandi area of Jammu on Wednesday, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.

He said Hussain, along with other co-accused, swindled money from the gullible people of Mendhar and its surrounding areas in Poonch and other areas in Jammu province after inducing and luring them on the pretext of doubling their money within 20 to 40 days.

The Crime Branch had registered a case in this connection last year but the accused was not cooperating and was evading his arrest, the spokesman said.

