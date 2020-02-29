Private Drones Banned in UP's GautamBuddha Nagar for CM Yogi's Visit

GautamBuddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Keeping the upcoming visit of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in mind, the police administration in GautamBuddha Nagar on Saturday ordered a ban on flying private drones in the area on March 1 and 2.The order issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, GautamBuddha Nagar, Ashutosh Dwivedi on Saturday read.The ban on flying private drones will stay in place till 4 pm on March 2. (ANI)

