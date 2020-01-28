Privilege to Watch You Become One of the Best Bowlers: De Villiers Hails Philander

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers on Tuesday termed his compatriot Vernon Philander as one of the best bowlers in the world after the latter retired from international cricket.Philander had earlier announced that he will retire from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of Test series against England."We have come a long way together and it's been an absolute privilege to watch you become one of the best bowlers in the world," De Villiers tweeted."Your skill as a cricketer is incredible and I will always treasure our moments together as teammates, but more importantly, as friends. Great career," he said.The 34-year-old bowler played his last Test match on Monday. In the game, England defeated South Africa by 191 runs to register a 3-1 series win.Philander scalped just two wickets in the first innings in his last match. (ANI)

