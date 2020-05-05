Process to Bring Back 15,000 Stranded People Started, Says Meghalaya CM

Shillong, May 5 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Tuesday that his government has started the process of bringing back 15,000 people from the state stranded in different parts of the country.

He said those stranded in the Northeast will be brought back first.

Sangma said the state is prepared with all necessary protocols needed to followed and quarantine will be mandatory for all of those returning.

"We have decided to bring back those stranded in the Northeast first. In the second phase, we will look at how we can bring back those stranded in other parts of the country, the chief minister said in a Facebook live session.

He said nearly 15,000 persons from Meghalaya are stranded outside the state, including about 3,000 in Assam and other Northeastern states.

About 2,000 persons stranded in the Northeast have already registered with the health authorities and those who do not have mobile phones and cannot register online can complete the formalities at the four entry points set up on the state borders, he said.

We will ensure that those returning undergo strict quarantine. Any symptoms detected at the entry points will be tested. Such individuals will be placed at the corona care centres, he said.

The state government has arranged buses for all those who are stranded in Assam and their homebound journey will begin at 6 am on Wednesday, a senior health official said.

I appeal to all citizens of the state and village headmen to support them. Because of the situation they got stranded outside. They need support at this juncture. Let us come together and take care of the situation, the chief minister said.

Meghalaya has reported 12 COVID-19 cases and of them, one died and 10 recovered.

Sangma said Rs 4.5 crore has been utilised from the CM's Relief Fund for COVID-19 in procuring 25 ambulances.

A balance of Rs 3.45 crore is left to be utilised as and when required, he said.

Institutions, companies, churches and individuals have contributed nearly Rs 8 crore to the fund.

