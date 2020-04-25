Protesters in Berlin Defy Social Distancing Rule

World. (File Image)

Berlin, Apr 25 (AP) About 1,000 people gathered in Berlin to protest restrictions caused by the coronavirus, defying social distancing rules.

Demonstrators have gathered in the Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz square in Berlin for several Saturdays.

The protests have drawn a variety of people, including some right-wing populists and conspiracy theorists.

News agency dpa reported police repeatedly called on participants to leave and a few people were detained before the crowd dispersed.

Although Germany recently loosened its restrictions slightly by allowing small shops to reopen, rules still call for people to keep a 1.5-meters (5 feet) apart in public.

Authorities can allow gatherings of up to 20 people, although that permission wasn't granted for Saturday's protest.

The Volksbuehne theater distanced itself from the demonstration saying, “we are not your backdrop.” (AP)

