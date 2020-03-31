Pune-based Technology Develops Ion Generator That Can Curb Virus Load in Infected Areas

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) A Pune-based start-up has developed a negative ion generator that reduces the viral load of infected areas within a room significantly within an hour, the Department of Science and Technology said on Monday.

The DST has released Rs 1 crore to the start-up 'Jclean Weather Technologies' to manufacture and scale up the product, and 1,000 of them will soon be ready for installation in various hospitals in Maharashtra, it said.

The technology has been developed under the NIDHI PRAYAS programme initiated by the Department of Science and Technology, it said.

"The negative ion generator titled Scitech Airon, which helps to control the virus, bacteria, and fungal infections in a closed environment, could clean up the air and disinfect areas which are exposed to the infection through COVID-19 positive cases and suspects," DST said in a statement.

One hour of operation of ion generator machine reduces viral load within a room by 99.7 per cent depending on room size.

It could ensure the wellbeing of the staff, doctors, and nurses who are working round the clock in the quarantine facilities by enhancing their disease resistance power and ability to fight the virus, it added.

Its usefulness in killing disease-causing viruses and bacteria has been scientifically tested by various globally renowned labs in different types of closed environments like houses, hospitals, schools, farms, industries, and so on, the DST said.

Elaborating on the technology, the DST said the Scitech Airon ionizer machine generates negatively charged ions at approximately hundred million per 8 seconds (10 ions per seconds).

The negative ions generated by the ioniser form clusters around microparticles such as airborne mold, corona or influenza viruses, mite allergens, bacteria, pollens, dust and so on and render them inactive through a chemical reaction.

“The efficacy of the Ion generator has also been observed on different types of pathogens like the influenza virus, coxsackie virus, polio virus, human coronavirus, a range of allergens, bacteria, and fungi, DST said.

It could also be useful against floating viruses in the air on public transport, train stations, or airports, or especially within a confined space like a plane cabin, house, hospital ward.

