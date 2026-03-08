New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day, asserting that women's wisdom, resilience, compassion, and determination strengthen communities and build stronger nations.

In a post on X, Kharge described International Women's Day as a celebration of courage, leadership, and the countless contributions of women, adding that true progress will come when equality is not an aspiration but a lived reality.

"Women are not merely participants in development. They are its driving force. Through their wisdom, resilience, compassion, and determination, women strengthen communities and build stronger nations. On #InternationalWomensDay2026, we celebrate the courage, leadership, and countless contributions of women everywhere. True progress will come when equality is not an aspiration, but a lived reality for every woman," Kharge said on X.

Earlier in the day, President of India Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of International Women's Day today, asserting that educated and empowered women serve as the pillars of a progressive nation.

In a post on X, she emphasised that as women continue to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, they continue to strengthen the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society.

"Warm greetings to all on International Women's Day! Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation. As Nari Shakti continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society," said President Murmu.

President Murmu further reaffirmed a collective commitment to building a society where every woman gets equal opportunities to grow and live with freedom and dignity.

"On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom. Together, let us create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future," added President Murmu.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also extended wishes on International Women's Day and hailed MoCWD's initiative of a 'Shakti Walk' organised at the Kartavya Path.

Speaking to ANI, Rahatkar said that the initiative will create awareness about women-related policies while also hailing the government's efforts for women's welfare in each sector, including health and education.

"It is International Women's Day. I extend my best wishes to everyone on this Women's Day. Today, the Ministry of Women and Child Development of India has organised a walkthrough on the Kartavya Path in a very wonderful way... Along with this, awareness will also be created about the policies made for women... Along with this, excellent funds are being created. Their health is being taken care of. They are getting a very good place in education today. Women will use all these things and will come forward for the development of the country," Rahatkar said.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. (ANI)

