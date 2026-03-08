Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, bids farewell to Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the airport on Sunday, marking the conclusion of his official state visit to India. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): A significant milestone has been reached in the diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Helsinki as Finnish President Alexander Stubb concluded his official visit to India.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, shared details of the departure, noting that the visit represents a "defining moment in the Indian-Finland ties as the relationship gets elevated to 'Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability', which will add significant momentum in bilateral relations."

Also Read | Oscar Piastri Crash Video: McLaren Star Out of Australian GP 2026 After Pre-Race Crash.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2030522038985867737?s=20

The Finnish President was warmly seen off at the airport by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

Also Read | Corey Parker, 'Will & Grace' Actor, Dies at 60 Due to Cancer.

According to the official update, "A fruitful visit concludes as President Alexander Stubb of Finland departs India. Warmly seen off by the Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications at the airport."

The conclusion of this high-level mission follows President Stubb's arrival in India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his stay, the Finnish leader served as the Chief Guest and keynote speaker at the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

The visit, which included the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, was aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors.

It marked Stubb's first visit to India in his current role as President.

Beyond his engagement at the Raisina Dialogue, President Stubb held discussions with the Prime Minister, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A key highlight was an exchange of views on cooperation in multilateral forums, with an emphasis on deepening people-to-people connections and economic partnerships.

Following the discussions, Prime Minister Modi hosted a luncheon in honour of President Stubb.

The Finnish President also met with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a separate meeting with the visiting dignitary.

After his time in the capital, President Stubb travelled to Mumbai, where he met with the Governor and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, interacted with local business leaders, and addressed students at the University of Mumbai.

India and Finland share a warm and multifaceted relationship, anchored in shared democratic values, with Finland playing an essential role as a partner for India within the European Union and the Nordic region.

President Stubb's visit followed the recent visit of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to India for the AI Impact Summit in February, reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering stronger ties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)