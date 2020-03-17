Pune: Shaniwar Wada Fort Closed to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): After multiple cases of cornonavirus were reported from Maharashtra, the administration on Tuesday decided to close down Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort for the public.So far, 39 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.Not only the monuments, the state goverment has also shut several prominent temples such as Pune's Kasba Ganpati Mandir, Dagdusheth Shreemant Dagdusheth and Halwai Ganpati Mandir to contain the outbreak of the deadly virus.In the capital city Mumbai also, the doors of Mumbadevi Temple have been closed for devotees till further orders in the view of COVID-19.A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)