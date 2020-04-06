Punjab State Commission for SC Directs Probe into Delaying of Nirmal Singh's Cremation

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner, Amritsar to probe delaying of cremation of Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away on April 2.The commission demanded that the report should be submitted within seven days.On April 4, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal urged Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to look into the alleged medical negligence against the family of Singh after three more of his family were tested positive for COVID-19."After the tragic death of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa Ji, now 3 of his family members tested positive of COVID-19 and have complained that they are suffering from the same medical negligence in Amritsar government hospital. I request Dr. Harsh Vardhanji to intervene and take stock of things in Punjab," Harsimrat had tweeted.Singh, a bronchial asthma patient, had tested positive for COVID-19.Meanwhile, the death toll in Punjab due to novel coronavirus rose to seven on Sunday with a 75-year-old woman succumbing to the infection in Amritsar hospital, officials said.The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continue to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)