Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned Rs 829 crore at the box office in the first weekend since its release, becoming the "fastest Indian film" to cross the Rs 800 crore milestone in worldwide gross collections, the makers said on Monday. Released on December 5, the Telugu movie is directed by Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Production house Mythri Movies Makers shared the first weekend box office figures of the movie on its official X page.

"BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is the BIGGEST WILDFIRE AT THE BOX OFFICE. #Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross 800 CRORES Gross worldwide with a 4 day collection of 829 CRORES. RULING IN CINEMAS," the banner said in the post.

The makers also released the box office figures of the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2. The film raised Rs 86 crore on Sunday, taking its total in the language to Rs 291 crore (nett).

"A HISTORIC SINGLE DAY in Hindi. #Pushpa2TheRule collects a Nett of 86 CRORES on Day 4 - creating an all time record of the HIGHEST Hindi collection in a single day.

"The Wildfire Blockbuster also becomes the fastest Hindi film to reach 291 CRORES NETT in just 4 days," the banner said in a previous post.

Pushpa 2 opened with a historic box office score of Rs 294 crore gross on day one.

It broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema, which earlier belonged to SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 175 crore), they said.

In its Hindi dubbed version too, the film broke records, netting Rs 72 crore on day one and surpassing the opening day figures of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 hit Jawan, whose Hindi version had earned around Rs 65 crore on day one. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Pushpa 2 is a sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. It is also produced by Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.