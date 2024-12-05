Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Review: In recent years, Indian cinema has birthed a new genre: the "swag show." The formula is simple - cast a star, elevate their character to godlike status, and craft a screenplay that revolves entirely around their antics, all while amplifying their mass appeal. This approach reached new heights with KGF and its sequel, sparking a wave of imitators. Even Pushpa 2: The Rule couldn’t resist its lure. If you’re a die-hard Allu Arjun fan who cheers even when he sneezes, Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule might work for you. But your devotion will be tested by a lacklustre screenplay and an exhausting runtime. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Allu Arjun Faces Police Complaint After Calling Fans ‘Army’, Similar to K-Pop Group BTS’ Fandom Name.

In Pushpa 2: The Rule, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) is no longer just fire; as he proudly proclaims, he’s now a wildfire. As a smuggling kingpin, he has enough power to clear out an entire police station in under an hour. Yet, at home, he submits meekly to the sexual cravings of his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), while she worships him almost like a deity. Literally, at that.

Watch the Trailer of 'Pushpa 2 The Rule':

An ego-wounded Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) remains a thorn in Pushpa’s side, but Pushpa has bigger ambitions than dealing with a vengeful cop - he wants to control the entire state. While the journey has its intriguing moments, they aren’t enough to salvage the film.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Movie Review - Bigger Stakes, Shallower Impact

It’s now almost a given in Indian cinema: if the first instalment succeeds, the sequel’s scale and budget must balloon, even if the plot doesn’t demand it. Following the KGF playbook, if the first film is pakka local, the second must go global. Pushpa 2: The Rule establishes this with its opening scene, where Pushpa, after surviving 40 days in a container, battles sword-wielding Yakuza in Japan. It’s a spectacle meant to wow but strains credibility. When a bullet cuts short his heroics, the narrative abruptly moves on, never explaining how Pushpa escapes. PS: There is also a moment where Pushpa, the criminal and smuggler, spouts patriotism, and I was immediately reminded of a certain company executive who placed an Indian flag in the background while defending his company of alleged malpractices in a video.

A Still From Pushpa 2 The Rule

The film then shifts back to Pushpa’s domain in Chittoor, where he dominates the red sandalwood trade like Rocky Bhai does gold. From here, Pushpa 2 focuses on elevating its titular hero, with multiple “intro” scenes designed to elicit cheers. Every moment is crafted to let Pushpa deliver mass dialogues or perform his signature beard swipe, while those around him—friends and foes alike—react with reverence, whether in awe or anger. Pushpa The Rise Movie Review: Allu Arjun’s Smashing Form Is Stuck in an Ordinary Gangster Drama; Fahadh Faasil Fans, Expect Disappointment!

These scenes may delight die-hard fans and influencers, but for viewers less enthralled by such theatrics, the lack of innovation is tiresome. While Sukumar panders to the fanbase and crafts scenes with a stylish appeal, the grounded nature of the first film is replaced by an overwrought portrayal of an anti-hero who feels completely invincible, robbing the story of any tension. After a point, you realise the movie doesn't have much of a plot, just sequences and episodes stitched together that are all meant to glorify the hero.

A Still From Pushpa 2 The Rule

The action sequences, though lavishly choreographed, often defy physics and any modicum of logic and grow predictable with the overuse of slow-motion and rope tricks. This also includes the ultra-violent climactic fight, where Pushpa takes down a horde while being bound, which not only comes when the movie is at its lowest but also feels ludicrous to watch.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Movie Review - Pushpa's Feminism (Or Lack, Thereof)

The dynamic between Pushpa and Srivalli fares no better. While their naughty chemistry might bring 'Peelings' some, the crass choreography of a key song undercuts the fun. Sukumar seems to have addressed criticism of the first film’s treatment of female characters, but the improvements are minimal and again tied around the hero. There’s an elaborate Jathara sequence where Pushpa dons the guise of Goddess Kali, delivering an eye-popping dance performance (didn't his limp prevent him from doing extensive dance steps, though?). There is a scene where Pushpa wishes for a girl child, but the reason will pop your eyes out - a son will have to get his surname (that Pushpa doesn't have), but the girl gets to own her husband's surname. Because, of course, even when Telugu cinema has to grudgingly spout feminism, it has to be tied to a girl's marital status.

A Still From Pushpa 2 The Rule

"Female empowerment" here feels tokenistic, reduced to a saviour narrative for the male protagonist, particularly in the third act that descends into a cliché-ridden rescue narrative. Not to mention, the crassness in which some of the sexual harassment scenes are depicted felt deplorable, just so that the hero reaction scenes get good elevation.

A Still From Pushpa 2 The Rule

Even Srivalli doesn't get much of an improvement. Rashmika Mandanna gets more scenes to shine as an actress and even gets a nice monologue scene that she performs admirably in an unbroken take, but her character remains one-dimensional, defined by her devotion to Pushpa. Even her standout scene is centred on defending her husband from ridicule. And she happily roots for her hubby when he gyrates with Sreeleela in what is the most gaudily written item song I have heard this year, "Kissik". At least, the Hindi lyrics sounded terrible. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Song ‘Kissik’: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela Set the Stage Ablaze With Their Sexy Dance Moves.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Movie Review - O Bhanware!

I won't deny that Pushpa 2: The Rule has fun ideas or scenes. Pushpa’s motivations in the sequel, much like John Wick’s infamous rampage over a dog, stem from an ostensibly trivial issue, which adds a quirky touch - until the film starts belabouring the point. Best of all are the scenes featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil together, whose face-off interactions - like the pre-interval party sequence and Pushpa’s taunts after outsmarting Bhanwar - are brimming with fun oneupmanship dynamics between the two.

A Still From Pushpa 2 The Rule

Fahadh Faasil brings his signature manic intensity to every scene, reminiscent of his role in Aavesham. One particular moment during the pre-interval scene, where Bhanwar throws a wistful side-eye at Pushpa like an annoyed lover, made me chuckle hard. Unfortunately, his character never poses a real challenge to Pushpa and is annoyingly written out of the movie much before the third act while bringing a new throwaway villain (Tarak Ponnappa), whose name I didn't bother to learn. This leaves the third act to be tied down by the movie's weakest subplot - Pushpa's family drama involving his estranged half-brother (Ajay Ghosh).

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Movie Review - Allu Arjun is Fire But Not Enough Wildfire

As for the lead star, Allu Arjun’s charisma dominates the screen, but his performance feels calculated to enhance the “brand” of Pushpa rather than push his own acting boundaries. While he shines in the Jathara sequence, the role overall fails to offer him the kind of challenges that might convert sceptics or critics. Shreyas Talpade deserves praise for his admirable dubbing work for the actor in Hindi. I didn't catch their names, but even those who dubbed Rashmika and Fahadh's characters in Hindi also deserve merit.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Pushpa 2: The Rule delivers a spectacle tailor-made for fans of the first film and of its star (with a questionable National Award win) but offers little for others. It’s an overindulgent exercise in hero-worship, weighed down by formulaic, episodic storytelling and a bloated runtime. The lack of freshness, tension, or narrative depth makes it exhausting for anyone seeking more than just a celebration of Allu Arjun’s star power. The swag is there, no doubt—but without substance to back it up, even wildfire can start to feel like a flicker.

Rating: 2.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 05:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).