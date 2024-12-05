Pushpa 2: The Rule, the action thriller directed by Sukumar, released in theatres today, December 5. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, along with Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Prakash Raj and Anasuya Bharadwaj among others in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, this film, which is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Pushpa 2 has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Leaked Scenes: Allu Arjun’s Powerful Entry Scene Sends Fans Into a Frenzy (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Below:

The synopsis of Pushpa 2 reads: “The plot revolves around a turbulent and fierce battle between Pushpa Raj, a coolie turned Mafia kingpin and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, a psychotic and a ruthless police officer.”

