New Delhi, February 12: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted the anti-encroachment drive in J&K and said that people there want love and not bulldozers.

In a tweet in Hindi he said, "People of J&K want employment, trade and love but what are they getting? BJP's bulldozer. The land which the people there worked upon with hard work for many decades, is being snatched from them. Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not by dividing people." Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Encroachment Drive: Car Showroom Demolished Amid Tight Security Arrangement in Jammu.

Congress Leader Slams Anti-Encroachment Drive in J&K:

जम्मू-कश्मीर को चाहिए रोज़गार, बेहतर व्यापार और प्यार, मगर उन्हें मिला क्या? भाजपा का बुलडोज़र! कई दशकों से जिस ज़मीन को वहां के लोगों ने मेहनत से सींचा, उसे उनसे छीना जा रहा है। अमन और कश्मीरियत की रक्षा, जोड़ने से होगी, तोड़ने और लोगों को बांटने से नहीं। pic.twitter.com/K8kJAn20H7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 12, 2023

The authorities have claimed that out of the total of Kahcharai land illegally occupied, 1,70,918 Kanals have been restored after eviction of illegal occupants till Sunday.

Government assurance that farmers and poor people would not be impacted by the anti-encroachment drive has still not been confirmed by some official order. Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Encroachment Drive: Delhi Police Stop Mehbooba Mufti's Protest March to Parliament (Watch Video).

Small farmers and poor people are apprehensive that such orders might come after they have been uprooted from their dwellings.

