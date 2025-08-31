The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rain in Mumbai and adjoining areas like Thane and Palghar on Sunday, August 31. Delhi NCR will see cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms late at night. Chennai remains cloudy with lightning risks. Bengaluru can expect late evening thunderstorms with a yellow-level lightning watch. Hyderabad stays mostly cloudy with gusty winds and showers likely. Shimla faces intermittent rainfall under a Yellow Watch, while Kolkata is set for cloudy skies with thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Residents are advised to stay cautious, carry umbrellas, and follow weather advisories to avoid disruptions. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: State Emergency Centre Urges Vigilance in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, and Bageshwar Amid IMD’s Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall.

