Rajasthan HC Declares Its Summer Vacation as Period of Functioning

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued orders to reschedule its summer vacation from June 1 to 14, declaring it as "working days"."The period of summer vacation from June 1 to June 14 is rescheduled and declared as working days for the High Court," the Rajasthan HC said in its order. In view of the court functioning affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Supreme Court has also decided to declare its summer vacation as a "period of functioning" for the court."In a partial modification of notification of even number dated October 14, 2020, notifying the list of Supreme Court Holidays, 2020 and the summer vacation of the court, it is hereby notified that the five-week period from May 18, 2020, to June 19, 2020 of the summer vacation of the Supreme Court calendar 2020 has been rescheduled and declared as a period of functioning," the apex court said in a notification. (ANI)

