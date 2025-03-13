Jaipur, March 13: A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death in Rajasthan's Dausa district for trying to stop three men from applying colour on him ahead of Holi, police said on Thursday. The incident was reported from Ralwas village on Wednesday evening when Ashok, Bablu and Kaluram reached a local library to apply colour on Hansraj, who was preparing for competitive exams there, officials said. Udaipur Shocker: Man Bludgeoned to Death With Stone on Suspicion of Illicit Affair in Rajasthan, 2 Arrested.

As Hansraj refused to be smeared with colours, the trio kicked him and thrashed him with belts, before one of them strangled him to death, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Agarwal said. The angry family members and villagers later staged a protest with Hansraj's body, blocking a national highway in the area that continued till 1 am on Thursday. Jaipur Shocker: Constable Detained on Charges of Raping Married Woman on Pretext of Recording Her Statement.

The protesters demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Hansraj's family, a government job to one member of the family, and immediate arrest of the accused trio. The body was finally removed from the highway after police assurance.

